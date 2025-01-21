Willy Chirino, Mike Campbell In Conversation, Jordan Toma, Tyler Henry And More On Sale At BergenPAC This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has announced four new shows. Mike Campbell in Conversation on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 7 p.m.; The Jordan Toma Experience on Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.; The New York Bee Gees on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Idol Winners on Tour: David Cook & Maddie Poppe on Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Willy Chirino on Friday, April 18, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Tyler Henry on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Mike Campbell in Conversation

With David Fricke

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$59-$69

Mike Campbell was the lead guitarist, co-songwriter and co-producer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He recorded, co-wrote, and toured with the band for over 40 years and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. He will appear at bergenPAC in conversation with rock journalist David Fricke to celebrate the release of his new memoir, Heartbreaker. Every purchased ticket receives a copy of the book.

From their early days in Florida to rock superstardom, Tom Petty never made a record without Campbell. Their work together is timeless, as are the career-defining hits Campbell co-wrote with Don Henley (“The Boys of Summer”) and with Petty for Stevie Nicks (“Stop Draggin' My Heart Around”). But few know of the less-than-glamorous background from which Campbell emerged—a hardscrabble childhood on the north side of Jacksonville, often just days ahead of homelessness, raised by a single mother struggling on minimum wage. After months of saving, his mother bought him a $15 pawnshop acoustic guitar for his sixteenth birthday. With a chord book and a transistor radio, Campbell painstakingly taught himself to play.

Brilliant, soft-spoken and intensely private, Campbell opens up within these pages for the first time, revealing himself to be an astute observer of triumphs, tragedies and absurdities alike, with a songwriter's eye for the telling detail and a voice as direct and unpretentious as his music.

The Jordan Toma Experience

Friday, March 28, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

$29-$59

Jordan Toma is a top motivational speaker in the U.S. who wrote the self-published book: I'm Just A Kid With An IEP* that has sold over 150,000 copies, with a (home-grown) social media presence exceeding 3.8+ million followers inspiring audiences with his story and message: My Struggle Is My Strength. (*IEP = Individualized Education Program)

Diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia and dysgraphia, a reading comprehension learning disability, Jordan struggled in elementary school through high school. Despite those difficulties, Jordan turned things around during a “Step Ahead” (pre-college) program. Today, Jordan is a (35-year-old) successful businessman with a multi-million dollar real estate portfolio who speaks all over the country - reminding audiences that some people simply think differently and to believe in themselves, to keep going; we are all one moment away! Jordan Toma's events motivate, build confidence and character, empower audiences, and promote kindness and inclusion.

The New York Bee Gees

Saturday, March 29, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$29-$49

The NY Bee Gees Tribute Show presents the most extravagant Bee Gees show a fan can experience. The band offers all the classic 70's disco hits from Stayin' Alive to Night Fever while embracing their early works such as To Love Somebody, I've Got To Get A Message To You and Massachusetts. The New York Bee Gees delivers songs from every decade of the Bee Gees catalog with a stunning production, powerful vocals, and professional stage presence.

The band includes present or former members of well known, world renown acts including The Alan Parsons Project, Happy Together Tour, Meatloaf, Queen, Blue Oyster Cult, Riot, Herman's Hermits, Enrique Iglesias, The Rippingtons and more.

Idol Winners on Tour

David Cook & Maddie Poppe

Thursday, April 10, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$29-$59

Two former American Idol winners, David Cook and Maddie Pope, join forces to perform their soundtrack of hits and showcase their growth as artists with new music that shatters boundaries.

David Cook launched into stardom following his American Idol Season Seven win – breaking several Billboard chart records when 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 of his songs debuted on the Hot 100. His first album, Analog Heart, came out pre-Idol, and his last album, Digital Vein, nicely book-ended that chapter of Cook's career, a chapter during which he sold more than 2 million albums (including his platinum-certified eponymous album) and, collectively, more than 5 million tracks (including two platinum-certified singles) worldwide.

Unless you've experienced it firsthand, there's no way to understand just how dramatically instant fame can mess with your head. In winning American Idol in 2018, Maddie Poppe experienced all types of emotions — from elation to self-doubt. Since then, Maddie has grown tremendously, as both a person and an artist. The Iowa native has evolved from folksy singer-songwriter into a multi-faceted powerhouse artist and musician. Maddie can still very much bowl over a crowd with only her honeyed voice and acoustic guitar. But she's upped her game by tapping into a modern sound that blends R&B, pop, and Americana, and by committing herself to writing her own songs.

Willy Chirino

Friday, April 18, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-$149

Willy Chirino returns with his album “Sigo Pa' Lante.” The release of the album, Chirino's first since 2008, coincides with the celebration of his 50th anniversary artistic career. The album features collaborations with Gilberto Santa Rosa, Lissette, Leoni Torres, Jesse Chirino, Chacal, El Micha, Lenier, Srta Dayana and Osmani Garcia.

Chirino came to America from Cuba in 1960 and released his first Salsa album in 1974. He went on to release over 20 albums full of hits.

The Hollywood Medium: An Evening of Hope and Healing

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$69-$149

Medium Tyler Henry, star of two hit NETFLIX series, Live From the Other Side and Life After Death with Tyler Henry, and E! Entertainment's mega hit television show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, continues his sold out national Live Show tour across the country. During his life-changing Live Show “An Evening of Hope and Healing” Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side and gives jaw-dropping Live Audience Readings. Tyler's incredibly accurate, personal Live Readings of audience members often bring everyone to tears, giving them proof, hope, and understanding that “Our loved ones never really leave us.”

Tyler Henry was born with a unique gift that enables him to help countless people acquire closure, comfort and proof that consciousness transcends physical death. As an evidential based medium, his ability to provide detail-oriented specifics has quickly captured the attention of millions, even turning the most ardent skeptics into believers.

Comments