Wharton Community Players to Hold Auditions For THE MOORS

The Wharton Community Players will hold auditions for The Moors by Jen Silverman on Sunday, September 22 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 24 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at 60 Locust Avenue in Berkeley Heights. Directed by Jenna Burke and produced by Timothy Maureen Cole, The Moors is a riveting dark comedy harking back to Victorian England, where two sisters dream about what life can be. The arrival of their new governess takes all the characters on a path they couldn't have anticipated in this satirical play full of feeling and wit. WCP is seeking adult actors for multiple roles.

To sign up for an audition, go to WhartonArts.org. For more information, call (908) 790-0700 or email info@whartonarts.org.

The first and only community theater program in Berkeley Heights, WCP is a tuition-free program of Wharton Arts. An audition is required to join the cast. WCP strives to foster a space of creativity, expression, and inclusion, and Wharton's black box theater is the perfect setting to explore the artistry of acting and experiment with performing in an intimate setting.

The Moors is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com).

