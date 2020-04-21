Vinroy D. Brown, Jr. Named Artistic Director Of Trenton Children's Chorus

The Trenton Children's Chorus has announced that Vinroy D. Brown, Jr., will take over as Artistic Director, starting summer 2020.

"On behalf of the entire Board and the entire organization, we are thrilled to have Vinroy join us as our next artistic director. With his outstanding music skills, his energy and enthusiasm, and his strong commitment to connecting communities through music, Vinroy was a unanimous choice. We are confident that Vinroy will carry on the TCC 30-year legacy and lead the Trenton Children's Chorus into its next era," says Board co-presidents Jill Jackson Carr and Nora Schultz.

TCC will be hosting a free "Meet Our New Artistic Director" livestream session on Tuesday, May 5 at 5:00 p.m. More information is available at trentonchildrenschorus.org.

Vinroy D. Brown has credits in conducting, sacred music and music education. He is a member of the sacred music faculty at Westminster Choir College, where he conducts the Westminster Jubilee Singers. A church musician, he is director of music and worship Arts at Elmwood United Presbyterian Church in East Orange, NJ. Maintaining an active conducting schedule, he is founder and artistic director of the Elmwood Concert Singers, and is artistic director and conductor of the Capital Singers of Trenton.

"This appointment holds special meaning for me. I've been connected to the TCC family since my undergraduate years at Westminster Choir College, as a guest conductor and soloist. Being able to serve this great organization as its artistic director is nothing but a dream realized. I look forward to the possibilities for this next chapter in the life of TCC and my own," says Mr. Brown.

Current artistic director, Patricia Thel, remarks that "Vinroy has an uncanny ability to inspire students, and share with them his love of music and music education. I'm proud to pass on the baton to him and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for this much-beloved organization."

Brown holds membership in the National Association for Music Education, American Choral Directors Association, National Collegiate Choral Organization and the National Association of Negro Musicians, Inc. He holds the Master of Arts in Practical Theology degree from Regent University, and Bachelor of Music degrees in Sacred Music and Music Education from Westminster Choir College.

"Music is community. It is creating time and space for community. For me, the communities of music that I've been blessed to be a part of have added much to my life. I have been transformed by the power of music and I aim to help facilitate those life changing moments for others just like others have done for me," adds Brown.

In a city with a 33% drop out rate, Trenton Children's Chorus (TCC) demonstrates that teaching children and youth to make music transfers the essential tools for success in academic, social and workplace endeavors. The most tangible impact of participation in TCC is the fact that 100% of choristers who stay with the program through high school, graduate and go on to college. From music education and performance opportunities, to academic support, leadership training, mentoring, summer camp placement, and college scholarships, TCC leverages the transformative power of music to help children reach their full potential. The mission of TCC is empowering the academic, social, and spiritual lives of children through artistry in music. To learn more: trentonchildrenschorus.org.danbauerpr.com





