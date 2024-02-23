Video: The Scarlet Letter OFFICIAL TRAILER | Two River Theater

Get a first look at Two River Theater's world premiere of The Scarlet Letter, now on stage through February 25, 2024 in an all-new video. This new adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic novel has been brought to the stage by one of American theater's most recognized contemporary playwrights, Kate Hamill, known for her adaptations of Pride and Prejudice and Little Women.

The Scarlet Letter tells the story of Hester Prynne, who, in the face of an unjust society, fights for a better life for herself and her daughter. Directed by Shelley Butler, whose credits include "Beautiful: The Carol King Musical" and "A Doll’s House Part 2," this production explores themes of courage and the strength of a woman refusing to be defined by societal constraints.

Audiences should be aware that this performance includes brief partial nudity, violence, scenes of self-harm, adult situations, and haze effects.

Tickets for "The Scarlet Letter" are available now and can be obtained by visiting the Two River Theater website.



