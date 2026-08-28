Video: Inside Rehearsal for WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ
Director Nisi Sturgis and assistant director Layla Eygabroad discuss the vulnerability hidden beneath Albee's sharpest dialogue.
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has posted a rehearsal video for its upcoming production of WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf?, giving audiences an early glimpse into how the company is approaching Edward Albee's caustic domestic drama. The video, titled "Inside Rehearsal," features director Nisi Sturgis and assistant director Layla Eygabroad speaking about the intricacy of Albee's writing and the emotional layers underneath the play's biting exchanges.
The video's description notes, "Beneath the snark is vulnerability. Beneath the cruelty is longing," pointing to the duality that runs through the story of George and Martha, a married couple whose late-night gathering with a younger couple, Nick and Honey, spirals into an unsparing confrontation of illusion and truth.
The production is directed by Nisi Sturgis and stars Andrew Borba as George, Antoinette LaVecchia as Martha, Michael Underhill as Nick, and Abby Burris as Honey. WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? runs at the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey from September 5 through September 27.
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