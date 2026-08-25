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Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has posted a teaser trailer for its production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, giving audiences a brief taste of the drama's simmering tension. The clip opens with a simple setup: drinks poured, a record spinning, and the promise that, in the words of the trailer itself, 'let the games begin.'

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? follows George and Martha, a long-married couple, as a late-night gathering with a younger couple, Nick and Honey, spirals into an escalating exchange of confrontation and psychological gamesmanship. Albee's play is widely regarded as one of the defining American dramas of the twentieth century for its unflinching look at marriage, disappointment, and the illusions people construct to endure both.

The production is directed by Nisi Sturgis and stars Andrew Borba as George, Antoinette LaVecchia as Martha, Michael Underhill as Nick, and Abby Burris as Honey. It runs at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey, from September 5 through September 27.

More detail on the cast and creative team behind the production was previously reported by BroadwayWorld ahead of the show's opening.

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