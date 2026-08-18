Video: ROGUE SHAKESPEARE: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR at STNJ
A large ensemble cast brings Falstaff's schemes to life in the company's self-governed staging.
A production trailer for Rogue Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor has arrived from the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, offering a glimpse of the comedy's chaos ahead of its run through August 23. The clip, posted to the theatre's YouTube channel, promises Shakespeare gone wild, teasing the show's tangled schemes and comic mischief.
The Merry Wives of Windsor follows Sir John Falstaff as he attempts to woo two married women at once, only to find himself outmaneuvered by their cleverness. The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's production features Jeffrey M. Bender as Falstaff, alongside Michael Stewart Allen as Frank Ford, Erin Partin as Alice Ford, David Shih as George Page, and Ka-Ling Cheung as Margaret Page. The ensemble also includes Emily S. Chang, Cole Henry Gilder, Hassiem Muhammad, Ryan N. Murray, Christopher Sutton, Patrick Toon, and Alison Weller, many doubling in multiple roles.
The production is staged under the theatre's Rogue Shakespeare banner, a director-free model in which the acting ensemble collectively shapes the performance. It runs at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University.
Additional details on the production, including its cast and self-governed structure, were previously reported by BroadwayWorld. Tickets remain available through the theatre's box office for performances continuing through the end of August.
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