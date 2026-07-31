Video: ANNIE at Bergen PAC

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Bergen PAC posted a promotional video for its upcoming production of ANNIE, presented by the bergenPAC Performing Arts School as its 2026 summer musical. The clip invites audiences to the Englewood, New Jersey venue for a short run of performances.

The video describes the production as filled with unforgettable songs, heartwarming moments, and an incredibly talented cast, calling ANNIE a timeless classic that's fun for the whole family.

The show is set to run for a brief engagement, with performances beginning July 31, 2026, continuing Saturday, and concluding with a final performance on Sunday, August 2, 2026. All shows will take place at Bergen PAC, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street in Englewood.

Tickets for the production can be arranged through the Bergen PAC box office, which is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The box office can also be reached by phone or email for further ticketing information.

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