Fool Moon Theatre Co. to Launch Residency at Hammonton's Eagle Theatre
Artistic Director Paul Herron will lead the South Jersey company into its newly refurbished home.
Fool Moon Theatre Company, an award-winning South Jersey regional community theater group, has announced the relocation of its upcoming performance seasons to the historic Eagle Theatre at 208 Vine St. in Downtown Hammonton. The transition establishes a long-term artistic residence for the company, providing an established venue to accommodate growing audiences and technical production requirements.
The newly refurbished Eagle Theatre features Modern Stage amenities, professional sightlines and intimate stadium-style seating. The partnership allows Fool Moon Theatre to produce a wide array of musicals, comedies and dramas, expand its audience throughout South Jersey, and enhance the shows’ production values.
To open the new venue residency, Fool Moon will present a limited three-day return engagement of its recent sold-out production of “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Performances are scheduled for Jan. 8, 9 and 10, 2027. Tickets will become available for public purchase in September.
“We look forward to making the Eagle Theatre our new home,” said Paul Herron, co-founder and artistic director of Fool Moon Theatre Company. “As our audience and production needs have grown, finding a facility that supports sustainable regional theater was a priority. Opening our residency with ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ is a wonderful opportunity to welcome both long-time patrons and new theatergoers to this space.”
The residency supports ongoing community arts initiatives for both organizations. For the Eagle Theatre, hosting a resident company complements its civic mission to serve as a cultural anchor and economic driver for downtown Hammonton. Full performance schedules, audition dates and ticketing options for the remainder of the 2027 season will be announced in the coming weeks.
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