MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CASINO ADVENTURE to Mark Anniversary at Hard Rock Atlantic City

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Award-winning actor, writer and producer Anthony J. Wilkinson will celebrate the one-year anniversary of My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure when the hit comedy returns to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

The fifth installment in Wilkinson's long-running My Big Gay Italian franchise made its debut at Hard Rock Atlantic City in 2025, generating strong ticket sales throughout five preview performances before playing to a sold-out audience for its official opening night last October.

One year later, Wilkinson and the returning cast are back at Sound Waves for an anniversary performance that will also feature special appearances from members of the Hard Rock Atlantic City family and several popular social media personalities.

My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure follows Wilkinson's character, Anthony Pinnunziato, as he takes perhaps his biggest gamble yet: opening the first gay and lesbian casino in the United States. What could possibly go wrong?

The answer, of course, is just about everything.

Anthony quickly finds himself navigating a wild assortment of demanding high rollers, eccentric casino employees, family personalities and unexpected complications as his dream casino becomes the setting for another larger-than-life My Big Gay Italian adventure.

Wilkinson returns as Anthony Pinnunziato, alongside Debra Toscano as fan favorite Aunt Toniann, Kim Pirrella as Bianca Belladonna, Vince Valentine as high roller Pablo Picasataggi, Taso Mikroulis as infamous casino host Giorgio Fontaine, Meagan Robar in the dual roles of Gloria Elderberry and Porsche Delrio, Nick Barbati as the high-strung Butler Rudolfo, and Antonio Ardolino as Alonzo.

Joining the cast as Special Guest Hosts from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City are Shannon Rivard, James McMackin, Helena Penza, Dona Martin and Diane Brown, continuing a tradition of bringing members of the Hard Rock family into the onstage fun.

The one-year anniversary performance will also welcome special appearances by Kristin Falcone, Rita Cucina Palermo, Amanda Yoa and Lila Teezy, adding another element of surprise to the October 24 celebration.

“Hard Rock Atlantic City has become such an important part of the My Big Gay Italian journey, and I'm incredibly grateful for the relationship we've built together,” said Wilkinson. “To return with Casino Adventure exactly one year after our sold-out opening night makes this performance especially meaningful. What makes it even more exciting is knowing that this journey is far from over. We've recently extended our partnership for another two years, through 2028, and I couldn't be more excited about what we have planned. Hard Rock has given these shows a home where we can continue to grow, take chances and create something special for our audiences. I'm very proud of what we've built together — and I truly feel like we're just getting started.”

The newly extended relationship will keep Wilkinson and his My Big Gay Italian productions at Hard Rock Atlantic City through 2028, marking the continuation of a partnership that has brought multiple installments of the franchise to the Sound Waves stage. The extension will also carry the partnership into a milestone year for Wilkinson: 2028 will mark the 25th anniversary of the original My Big Gay Italian Wedding.

Wilkinson's original production of My Big Gay Italian Wedding opened Off-Broadway at the Actor's Playhouse in 2003 before moving to Theatre Four in 2004. A restaged production debuted at Staten Island's St. George Theatre in 2009 and was followed by an Off-Broadway revival on Restaurant Row in 2010. Originally scheduled for a limited six-week engagement, the production ultimately extended 14 times.

The success of My Big Gay Italian Wedding led Wilkinson to expand the characters and world he created through four additional installments: My Big Gay Italian Funeral, My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis, My Big Gay Italian Christmas and, most recently, My Big Gay Italian Casino Adventure.

Together, the five productions have continued the My Big Gay Italian story for more than two decades, combining Wilkinson's signature mix of family, relationships, Italian-American culture and larger-than-life comedy.

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming