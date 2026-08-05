WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? to Open at Shakespeare Theatre of NJ

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The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Edward Albee's landmark American masterpiece Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, running September 5 – 27, 2026 at the F. M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University.

One of the most celebrated and influential plays of the twentieth century, Albee's searing drama examines marriage, ambition, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive. Over the course of one unforgettable evening, George and Martha invite a younger couple into their home for what begins as a friendly late-night drink and spirals into a devastating battle of wit, truth, and emotional reckoning.

Returning to the Kirby stage following her acclaimed performance as Serafina Delle Rose in The Rose Tattoo is Antoinette LaVecchia as Martha (Broadway: A View from the Bridge, Torch Song; Off-Broadway: Conversations with Mother, Kimberly Akimbo). Andrew Borba makes his STNJ debut in the role of George. Borba has performed in theatres across the country, including South Coast Rep, The Globe Theatre, Berkeley Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Dallas Theater Center, Long Wharf, and others, as well as in over thirty television series and films. Rounding out the cast is Michael Underhill as Nick (STNJ debut; The Old Globe: The Merry Wives of Windsor, Henry VI) and Abby Burris as Honey (STNJ: Shakespeare LIVE! productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream, Romeo and Juliet, and Macbeth).

The creative team is led by director Nisi Sturgis. Scenic design by Sara Beth Hall, costume design by Daniel Ciba, lighting design by Matt Weisgable, sound design by Ariana Cardoza, and fight & intimacy direction by David Anzuelo. Jenna Gregson stage manages with Anika Shirvaikar assisting.

Winner of the 1962 Tony Award for Best Play, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? remains one of the defining works of Modern American Theatre. By turns blisteringly funny and heartbreakingly honest, Albee's masterpiece challenges audiences with its unforgettable characters and timeless exploration of the fragile line between illusion and reality.

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