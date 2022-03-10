Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from BAIPÁS at George Street Playhouse

pixeltracker

The show runs through March, 20th, 2022.

Mar. 10, 2022  

George Street Playhouse welcomes back audiences to the Arthur Laurents Theater at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with the captivating new production of Baipás by Jacobo Morales, directed by Julio Monge, running through March, 20th, 2022.

A romantic "pas de deux," Baipás presents a world in which two people are thrown into a strange place together and come to choose life and love. Faced with consequences of past choices and the possibilities of second chances, Lorena (Maggie Bofill) and Antonio (Jorge Luna) find themselves unexpectedly in one another's arms, enchanted by the thrill of the unknown and enrapt by the seductive allure of a Bolero.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at www.georgestreetplayhouse.org

VIDEO: Watch Highlights from BAIPÁS at George Street Playhouse
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Brittney Johnson Photo
Brittney Johnson

More Hot Stories For You

  • Marisha Wallace Announces Select US Performances This Fall
  • DRAG RACE Stars BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Announce New Holiday Tour
  • Marie Osmond Announces A SYMPHONIC CHRISTMAS Tour
  • Dua Lipa Announces 2022 'Future Nostalgia' North American Tour Dates