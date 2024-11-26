Two River's 5th Annual Holiday Community Celebration to Return in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join Two River Theater for a festive celebration of art, community, friends, and music on Saturday, December 14 from 3:00 – 6:00PM. In partnership with Metrovation and Triumph Restaurant & Brewery, festivities will play out on our Plaza and in our Lobby. Families and children are welcome!

There'll be live music by Monmouth Civic Chorus and Jazz Arts, local vendors, and artisans with all the independently-made goods to help check off your gift list. Along with hot cocoa (of course), crafts and activities for kids, and some of our Red Bank community partners with information and resources to share. Festivities will also include a holiday lighting installation by lighting designer/producer Jacob (Jake) Dineen of Luminate Musique Designs, gift bag raffle, and oodles of holiday cheer. Admission is free - please register here: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/holiday-celebration/

“Merry everything!” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Bringing people together is Two River's greatest joy and I am thrilled to partner with our wonderful West Side neighbors - Metrovation and Triumph Restaurant & Brewery - to celebrate the season with our beautiful and talented community. All are welcome to ring in the holidays with gifts, food, music, and lights!”

“We're always looking at creative activations that link our Red Bank projects,” said Chris Cole of Metrovation. “Embracing an established family-friendly event started by Two River Theater a few years ago, and introducing a few layers to it, felt like a fun way to cast an even broader light on the neighborhood's identity and its connections with the local community.”

Confirmed vendors and partners include T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, JBJ Soul Kitchen, Lunch Break, Women's Heartwarming Center, Parker Family Health Center, 180 Turning Lives Around, Off Kilter Crochet, Knits by Margaret, Brandl Serenity Soap Company, Old Flame Soy Candles, Belmar Beach Pilgrim LLC, Molly Boards, Moxie Bakery, and Silkart.

Metrovation conceptualizes, creates, markets and manages unique properties that bring new possibilities and new life to places. The company's portfolio includes several mixed-use projects located on the West side of Red Bank: 200 Monmouth, West Side Lofts and 25 Bridge.

Triumph Restaurant & Brewery, brewers of traditional ales and lagers since 1995, complements its beer with a full bar serving wine and cocktails and a seasonal farm-to-table menu. We have live music (no cover bands!) Thursday through Sunday with a jazz brunch on Sundays. We have dog-friendly patio seating, daily menu specials and a happy hour. For more information and a listing of our upcoming events, visit www.triumphbrewing.com .

Looking for a special gift for that certain theater-loving someone? No holiday season would be complete without the gift of live theater! Visit www.tworivertheater.org or call the Two River Theater Box Office at 732.345.1400 for information on subscriptions, single tickets, gift certificates, or donations to get your loved one the perfect holiday gift.

Comments