Two River Theater Reveals Events and Accessibility Services in Conjuction with AMERICAN MARIACHI

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Mariachi, a moving comedy full of humor, heart, and joyful live music, written by José Cruz González, directed by James Vásquez, arrangements by Cynthia Reifler Flores runs September 28 to October 20, in the Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater.

In conjunction with American Mariachi, Two River has curated an exciting lineup of events, many of them FREE, inspired by American Mariachi for all to enjoy.

“Music, family, and joy, that’s what it’s all about,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “What Jose and James have built with American Mariachi is an utter delight. As the guitarron strums, the trumpet blares, and the band comes together, you’ll be smiling from ear to ear.”

The full event lineup includes:

Wednesday, October 2 3PM Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater

Inside Music Therapy with 180 Turning Lives Around

Music isn’t just an enjoyable art form—it has real applications in therapeutic work to help us heal, rediscover ourselves, and connect to others. At this post-show discussion, professionals from our nonprofit partner, 180 Turning Lives Around, share how they use music therapy in their provided services, and the wide variety of ways music can be used to heal. The event is FREE. Tickets to the 1PM performance preceding the event are available for purchase.

Tickets available at: https://tworivertheater.org/whats-on/inside-music-therapy

Wednesday, October 2 5:30PM Marion Huber Theater

In the Know with Justin Waldman

Artistic Director Justin Waldman leads a discussion with director James Vásquez on his artistic career, professional history, and what went into the direction of this production. This event is FREE. Tickets to the 7PM performance following the event are available for purchase.

Tickets available at: tworivertheater.org/whats-on/in-the-know-american-mariachi

Sunday, October 13 7PM Marion Huber Theater

Two River Theater and Lakehouse Music Academy Present:

A Celebration of Local Latine Music

Join Two River and Asbury Park music incubator Lakehouse Music Academy in celebrating the incredible breadth of the Monmouth County Latine music scene! Rock and Roll, Salsa, Mariachi– the beats will have your feet moving! This event is FREE.

Tickets available at: tworivertheater.org/whats-on/music-celebration-with-lakehouse-music-academy

Friday, October 18 5:30PM Marion Huber Theater

Two River Theater and Lady Celestina Present:

Las Amigas Fabulosa Drag Night

A night of drag artistry, featuring performances by incredible Latine drag queens Nikky Sky Blake, Catrina Lovelace, and host Kimmy Sumony. This event is $20. Tickets to the 8PM performance following the event are available for purchase.

Tickets available at: tworivertheater.org/whats-on/las-amigas-fabulosa-drag-night

TWO RIVER’S ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES INCLUDE:

Saturday, October 5 at 3:00PM

Fragrance Free performance

Audience members are asked to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils for the safety and comfort of all.

Sunday, October 6 at 7:30PM

Sensory Inclusive performance

Designed to welcome all patrons – those with and without disabilities – into a supportive, judgment free environment. Modifications are made to certain technical aspects that may be overstimulating for patrons with sensory processing disorders and/or on the autism spectrum, but the show remains intact.

Saturday, October 12 at 3:00PM

Play Date

Offering free childcare services and discounted tickets for caregivers attending that performance.

Saturday, October 19 at 3:00PM

Audio Described and Open Captioned performance

Available for patrons with vision loss and hearing loss.

For more information on Two River Theater’s access services and to access ticket prices, visit https://tworivertheater.org/accessibility/



Comments