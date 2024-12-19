Two River Theater Forms Strategic Planning Committee To Guide Future Growth Initiatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two River Theater has formed the Strategic Planning Committee dedicated to steering the company’s future growth and direction.

Composed of a dynamic Committee of Two River Board and Staff members, and key community partners, this body will illuminate a transformative path to guide and design a comprehensive multi-year plan. The collective will steer the mission and services of Two River Theater into the next thirty years of innovation and impact. This strategic plan will focus on enhancing its core values, especially in the areas of Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (IDEA) and community engagement work. This work will be done in cooperation with an as-yet-to-be-named strategic planning consultancy firm.

"Two River Theater is excited to embark on this next chapter in our history through this strategic planning process,” says Managing Director Nora DeVeau-Rosen. “This is a pivotal moment to chart a bold and imaginative course for the future of the organization and our place within our community. We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary individuals serving on the Committee and our entire Board of Trustees, all of whose talents and dedication inspire us as we work to bring people together."

"I am thrilled to helm this group of diverse, brilliant thought leaders as we envision Two River Theater's future as both an artistic and community luminary. This is not only a giant, exciting step for this institution, but for our local and regional neighborhood as well. Great work begins at home, but its impact can ripple ever outward,” says Delisha Grant, Two River Board Member and Strategic Planning Chair.

Comments