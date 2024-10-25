'Tradition' Exhibit Accompanies FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enjoy an evening filled with “Tradition” in both art and theater as Fiddler on the Roof opens on November 1 at the Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal Park, accompanied by a related art exhibit in the venue’s Gallery on Grant.



A wine and cheese reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, November 1 in the art gallery prior to the 7 p.m. preview of Fiddler on the Roof starring Bruce Sabath, who portrayed Tevye in the Off-Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof (in Yiddish). Tickets are $41.50 and include the reception, art exhibit and musical. The art exhibit, which runs through January 2025, consists of seven artists and one photographer and gives homage to the musical. Art Director Randye Krupnick curated this exhibit to mirror the storyline in Fiddler. Visitors will witness themes of life in Lithuania, cycles of seasons, cycles of life, photos of Israel and modern Op-Art created by an artist with Ukrainian roots.

The musical explores themes of family, community, faith, life and tradition, which is very important in Jewish culture. The story takes place in rural Ukraine/ Russia. The borders of these countries have been changing for years. In the early part of the 20th century, Lithuania was part of Russia. The characters deal with sadness and despair as their community is ordered to leave their homes and vacate their land because of their practice of Jewish customs and beliefs.

A focal piece in the exhibit is Joyce Ellen Weinstein’s mural of the Kovno Ghetto. Both a painting and a collage, this piece conveys the idea of despair by using artifacts from her visit to Lithuania. Photos of houses from that time frame are included, as well as pictures of the residents of these homes, found during her research in Yiddish books. This piece of art is the cornerstone of the exhibit, centering on the cycles of seasons and cycles of life.

Weinstein has a second piece of art, also mixed media, portraying Sarah and Hagar. Sarah unable to become pregnant, arranges for Hagar to become a surrogate for her child and later, an unpleasant relationship develops between the two women.

Artist Claire Boren has contributed two works of trees, one in watercolor and one in oil on canvas. Photographer Ellen Rubinstein, a member of the Guild of Creative Arts, is exhibiting photos of Lithuania, a sunset over the Baltic Sea, winter scenes, trees, and scenes of Israel.

Kenneth Weiner’s unique styles and techniques show dreams and ghosts, both important to the story of Fiddler. Also included is a picture of his Lithuanian great-grandfather, Louis Weiner, who was a Rabbi in the Lubavitcher Hasidic Movement. The photo dates back before the year 1900, similar to the timeline of the musical.

Guild member Arlene Smelson, an art professor at Brookdale Community College, is included in the exhibit with her portraits of mothers and children, brides and the elderly, connecting along with the cycle of life theme in Fiddler.

Nancy Karpf has a unique perspective of capturing moods in her figurative works. Her application of paint and expressive brushwork creates wonderful portraits and landscapes. Her selected work includes portraits of the elderly and two landscapes: one landscape of Israel, and one landscape depicting spring.

Tradition ends with Op Art by David Levy, whose family roots originate in Ukraine. Levy is an award-winning teacher and co-president of The Guild of Creative Art. David was inspired by the exhibit “The Responsive Eye” in 1965 at The Museum of Modern Art. His Op Art image of the Jewish Star illustrates the resilience and tenacity of the Jewish people.

Tickets are available at www.axelrodartscenter.com or by calling 732-531-9106 ext. 14. The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is located at 100 Grant Ave., Deal Park, just five minutes from downtown Asbury Park, with plenty of free parking.

Comments