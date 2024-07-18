Tickets to AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater to go on Sale This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two River Theater's 2024-2025 season will kick off in September with American Mariachi, a moving comedy full of humor, heart, and joyful live music, directed by James Vásquez (Two River's smash hit Hair). Subscriber and donor pre-sale tickets are on sale July 22-28, followed up by single tickets on sale to the general public on July 29. The show will run in The Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater September 28 through October 20, 2024.

“After having directed the world premiere production in 2018, I'm so happy to be revisiting American Mariachi at Two River and sharing it with Red Bank,” Director James Vásquez says. “It is a story about community and family, traditions both old and new, and a celebration of the most glorious music ever played.”

American Mariachi, by José Cruz González and with arrangements by Cynthia Reiles Flores, follows cousins Lucha and Boli. They have a plan— start an all-girl mariachi band! So what if it's the 1970s and no one's heard of such a thing? So what if they can't play and have no costumes? So what if their families disapprove? They are on a mission to find some bandmates and make their mariachi dreams come true.

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular ticket prices range from $50-$80. 2024/25 subscribers will receive a 10% discount on additional tickets, donors 15% and groups of 10 or more, 20%. Groups should email groups@trtc.org directly. Group tickets may be reserved during the subscriber and donor pre-sale. A nonrefundable 50% deposit will be required to secure group tickets.

For tickets and more information, visit: tworivertheater.org/whats-on/american-mariachi

To see the full 2024/2025 Season programming visit: tworivertheater.org.

