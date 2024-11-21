Tickets on Sale Dates Set for DIAL M FOR MURDER at Two River Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher (Scotland Road, Wait Until Dark) brings an exhilarating new eye to the stylish thriller that inspired a Hitchcock classic, Dial M for Murder. From the original by Frederick Knott, and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Jenn Thompson (Little Shop of Horrors, Chains, Conflict and Women Without Men) Dial M for Murder will run in The Joan and Robert Rechnitz Theater February 15 through March 9, 2025. Subscriber and donor tickets will be available for purchase via presale November 25-30, and single tickets will go on sale to the general public on Cyber Monday, December 2.

Is there such a thing as the perfect murder? Planning one might be possible, but pulling it off… that's another matter. Having discovered his beautiful — and very wealthy — wife Margot's infidelity, Tony has plotted his revenge. But the execution of her execution might not go according to design.

“Thrills, intrigue, and endless style, DIAL M has it all,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “This edge-of-your-seat, Hitchcock-ian cat-and-mouse game weaves a web of suspicion over every wave of a cigarette or sip of a cocktail. Jeffrey Hatcher's singular new version injects suspenseful layers of deception into one of Noir's greatest murder mysteries. With the extraordinary director, Jenn Thompson, at the helm, DIAL M promises to be equal parts chic and chilling."

