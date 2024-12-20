Theatrical Artist's Prep Presents GODSPELL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical Artist's Prep will present "Godspell" through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI) January 24th and 25th at 7:00 pm at the Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ featuring a live orchestra.

Led by the international hit, "Day by Day," Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including "Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."A small group of people help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and hefty doses of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus' life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.

Boasting a score with chart topping songs, a book by a visionary playwright (John-Michael Tebelak) and a feature film, Godspell is a sensation that continues to touch audiences. Because of its small technical demands and minimal cast size, it has become a staple of theatre companies, large and small.

"We are thrilled to see these talented young performers push the boundaries of their craft by incorporating improv and audience participation into their production of Godspell," director and owner of Theatrical Artist's Prep, Samantha Simpson, said. "This production offers a fresh, dynamic take on a beloved classic while providing the cast with the opportunity to explore creative spontaneity and deepen their connection with the audience. It's an inspiring showcase of their growth as artists and storytellers."

Cast:

Elysa- Elysa Sales

Erin- Erin Mazzeo

Fiona- Fiona Halter

Greyson- Greyson Mattinson

Isabella- Isabella Ovalles

Payton- Payton Kurek

Veronica- Veronica Diaz

Alexandra- Alexandra Martins

Juliana- Juliana Mazzola

Erica/John the Baptist/Judas- Erica Anselmo

Lilijana/Jesus- Lilijana Jadro

Crew:

Co-Director/Producer/Choreographer- Samantha Simpson

Co-Director- Beth Kaspar

Musical Director- Emalina Thompson

Lighting/Scenic/Projections Designer- James Mosser

Costume Design- Christine Hahn

Orchestra:

Conductor/Keyboard- Emalina Thompson

Guitar- Carol Hamersma

Bass- Jasmine Bloch-Krempels

Drums- Justin Kemp

