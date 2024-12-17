The Temptations & The Four Tops To Bring 40th Anniversary Tour To NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the nostalgia of Motown at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with the legendary singing groups The Temptations and The Four Tops on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. This concert celebrates The Temptations and The Four Tops' 40th Anniversary Tour performing together. The Temptations will delight fans with their classic hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg," and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone."

The Four Tops will revisit their beloved catalog with chart-toppers like "Baby I Need Your Loving," "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," and "It's the Same Old Song."

Prepare to smile and sing along to these unforgettable classics. For over 50 years, The Temptations have stood as one of soul music's most enduring super-groups, playing a vital role in the unique Motown sound. Since they began their journey in Detroit in the early 1960s, these pop icons have consistently topped the charts with hits they will be performing live.

The Temptations achievements include seven GRAMMY Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Temptations have released over 50 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and have been awarded five GRAMMYs, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1989, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Despite the group's evolution over the years, Dr. Otis Williams has continued to lead and inspire the next generation of fans.

Joining The Temptations are The Four Tops, Motown quartet that was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990 and received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 are celebrated for their songs and live performances.

The Four Tops. This best-selling group had their first chart-topper in 1964 with "Baby, I Need Your Loving." They have remained one of the most popular vocal groups in soul and R&B ever since.

The Four Tops boast a total of 24 Top 40 pop hits, including "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," "It's the Same Old Song," "Reach Out (I'll Be There)," "Bernadette," and "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got)."

Smokey Robinson praised The Four Tops in Rolling Stone, stating, “[The Four Tops] were the best in my neighborhood in Detroit when I was growing up…and will always be one of the biggest and best groups ever. Their music is forever.”

This show is expected to sell out, so be sure to reserve your tickets early for the Motown Legends: The Temptations and Four Tops, performing on April 19th at NJPAC.

Comments