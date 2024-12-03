The David Drumgold Variety Show To Return To Teaneck's Puffin Cultural Forum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold-out run in June, The David Drumgold Variety Show is returning to Teaneck's Puffin Cultural Forum for a special holiday show on Sunday, December 15th at 4:00 pm. Actor, broadway/TV/film producer, and creative entrepreneur David Drumgold brings a special holiday edition of his self-titled Variety Show to the Puffin! Hearkening back to the variety shows of the 60s & 70s - in the style of The Carol Burnett Show, The Flip Wilson Show, and The Cher Show - The David Drumgold Variety show features good old-fashioned talent, cheer, and the escapism of a good time. Suggested Donation: $10

This special holiday edition will feature:

THE Juson Williams INSPIRATIONAL SINGERS (Choir) have performed with artists such as Sam Smith on The 60th Annual Grammy's, Shania Twain on the Today Show, and Pentatonix at the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting. Williams, the founder and owner of the choir, has worked with Gladys Knight, Mariah Carey, Michael Bolton, and Ashanti.

JULIA VAN CARTIER-ROTHSCHILD (Drag Queen) was the winner of New York's Next Top Drag Queen at the Metropolitan Room in 2018 - and her Christmas extravaganza, "We Three Queens," along with Ruby Powers and Strawberry Fields, is legendary.

RUBY POWERS (Drag Queen), dubbed New York City's most joyous drag queen, is a former Miss Stonewall Inn Fan Favorite, and has performed at the Metropolitan Room, The Duplex, Urban Stages, and 54 Below/Feinstein's, among others. Her "LOVE, RUBY" series raises money for causes ranging from The Elton John AIDS Foundation to the ACLU.

Yasuhiko Fukuoka (Pianist) is a versatile pianist and in-demand composer who is recognized both onstage and off for his virtuosic talents. His works have appeared at prestigious venues from Lincoln Center to Festival de Cannes Court Métrage, spanning many genres of music from orchestral to electronica. New York Times Stephen Holden declared, "brilliant pianist, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, found a seamless blend of folk, classical, blues, and vaudeville styles."

