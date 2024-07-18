The Adelphi Orchestra Reveals 71st Anniversary Concert Season

The season begins with Heroic Echoes in October.

By: Jul. 18, 2024
The Adelphi Orchestra Reveals 71st Anniversary Concert Season
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Adelphi Orchestra, Bergen County's only professional orchestra, led by Principal Conductor Kyunghun Kim, has revealed its 71st anniversary concert season. Featuring diverse and captivating concerts, this season promises an exhilarating journey into the world of classical music.

LATEST NEWS

Tickets to AMERICAN MARIACHI at Two River Theater to go on Sale This Month
The Adelphi Orchestra Reveals 71st Anniversary Concert Season
Spotlight: ROCK OF AGES at Bergen PAC
Registration is Open for Le Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City

Heroic Echoes

  • Saturday, October 5, 2024, 2:00 PM | Broadway Presbyterian Church
  • Thursday, October 10, 2024, 7:30 PM | Fair Lawn Community Center Theater

Program:

  • Wagner: Waldweben (Forest Murmurs)
  • Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder | Featuring Shanley Horvitz (Soprano). Wagner Society Competition Winner
  • Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 "Eroica"

Shostakovich @ 150

  • Saturday, February 22, 2025, 2:00 PM | Broadway Presbyterian Church
  • Sunday, February 23, 2025, 2:00 PM | Fair Lawn Community Center

Program:

  • Honegger: Pastorale d'été
  • Weber: Concerto for Clarinet No. 2 | Featuring Kingsley Hsieh (Clarinet)
  • Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1

Northern Harmonies

  • Saturday, May 3, 2025, 3:00 PM | Broadway Presbyterian Church
  • Sunday, May 4, 2025, 2:00 PM | Fair Lawn Community Center

Program:

  • Sibelius: Concerto for Violin | Featuring Matthew Hakkarainen (Violin), Grand Prize AO 2024 Competition Winner
  • Svendsen: Symphony No. 2

Ticket Information (Tax-Deductible Donation)

Audience members are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance to guarantee the best seat selection. Season subscriptions with discounted tickets and individual performance seats are now available at https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/season-subscription

  • General Admission: $30
  • Seniors: $25
  • Students: $10

Advanced tickets are available Reserve your seats for the remarkable 2024-2025 season at https://adelphiorchestra.org.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos