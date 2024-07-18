The Adelphi Orchestra Reveals 71st Anniversary Concert Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adelphi Orchestra, Bergen County's only professional orchestra, led by Principal Conductor Kyunghun Kim, has revealed its 71st anniversary concert season. Featuring diverse and captivating concerts, this season promises an exhilarating journey into the world of classical music.

Saturday, October 5, 2024, 2:00 PM | Broadway Presbyterian Church

Thursday, October 10, 2024, 7:30 PM | Fair Lawn Community Center Theater

Program:

Wagner: Waldweben (Forest Murmurs)

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder | Featuring Shanley Horvitz (Soprano). Wagner Society Competition Winner

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 "Eroica"

Shostakovich @ 150

Saturday, February 22, 2025, 2:00 PM | Broadway Presbyterian Church

Sunday, February 23, 2025, 2:00 PM | Fair Lawn Community Center

Program:

Honegger: Pastorale d'été

Weber: Concerto for Clarinet No. 2 | Featuring Kingsley Hsieh (Clarinet)

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1

Northern Harmonies

Saturday, May 3, 2025, 3:00 PM | Broadway Presbyterian Church

Sunday, May 4, 2025, 2:00 PM | Fair Lawn Community Center

Program:

Sibelius: Concerto for Violin | Featuring Matthew Hakkarainen (Violin), Grand Prize AO 2024 Competition Winner

Svendsen: Symphony No. 2

Ticket Information (Tax-Deductible Donation)

Audience members are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance to guarantee the best seat selection. Season subscriptions with discounted tickets and individual performance seats are now available at https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/season-subscription

General Admission: $30

Seniors: $25

Students: $10

Advanced tickets are available Reserve your seats for the remarkable 2024-2025 season at https://adelphiorchestra.org.

