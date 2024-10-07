The Actors Studio Of New Jersey to Present The Monster Bash This Halloween

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present its upcoming Halloween extravaganza - The Monster Bash - taking place on Halloween night, October 31, 2024 at Dominick's Restaurant.

Doors creek open at 6:30 p.m., with a spine-chillingly delightful buffet dinner served at 7 p.m. A night of ghoulishly good fun awaits, with live entertainment, games and a costume contest that will keep the spirits high well into the night.

Tickets are available for $55 per person online and for those brave enough to take their chances, a limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $60 per person (cash only). Tickets can be purchased at www.tasnj.com/now-playing. The ticket price includes a buffet dinner, an evening of live entertainment, exciting contests and the chance to win thrilling prizes. Gratuity and drinks are not included, and attendees are encouraged to tip their servers at the end of the evening. There will also be signature ghoulish cocktails available for purchase along with a full bar for those looking to toast the night with a chilling concoction.

The Monster Bash promises a night to remember. With live vocal performances of spooky pop classics, and iconic Broadway villains, partygoers will be treated to an atmosphere full of thrills and nostalgia. This evening will feature plenty of interactive activities like trivia, fall-themed competitions, and of course, a costume contest - so make sure to don your creepiest or most creative attire!

Michael Restaino, Founder and Artistic Director of The Actors Studio of New Jersey, expressed his excitement for the event, saying, "Halloween has always held a special place in my heart.

Working alongside our talented board of directors and creative team to craft an event that

captures the magic of Halloween - from the innocent excitement of childhood to the festive thrill of adult hood - has been an absolute joy. We want our guests to feel the nostalgia, the fun, and the spookiness that make Halloween the best night of the year."

The Monster Bash is sure to be a must-attend event for those looking to celebrate Halloween in true festive style. Come for the music, stay for the memories, and enjoy a night where music meets the best of Halloween fun. With Dominick's Restaurant fully transformed into a haunted haven, this classic Halloween party will bring just the right amount of chills and thrills. Get your tickets today!

Tickets are available at www.tasnj.com/now-playing. Reserve your spot early, as space is limited for this frighteningly fabulous night!

