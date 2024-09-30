The 7 Fingers' DUEL REALITY to be Presented at McCarter Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



McCarter Theatre Center will present Duel Reality, from the internationally acclaimed, Montreal-based circus troupe, The 7 Fingers. Known for their electrifying blend of circus, theatre, illusion, music, and dance, this latest creation is a dynamic, acrobatic tour-de-force inspired by Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet. After captivating audiences worldwide, Duel Reality now comes to McCarter for a limited run of six performances, October 9 to October 13. Audiences of all ages are welcome.

In Duel Reality, the audience is invited to imagine a world where star-crossed lovers are circus stars, their love story unfolding through graceful and death-defying acrobatics. This cirque-infused performance dazzles the senses and stirs the heart, as two feuding families engage in increasingly daring battles of skill—while the star-crossed lovers struggle to escape the escalating conflict. The performance distills the classic love story to its core conflict and transforms the stage into a sporting arena, with the audience/spectators taking sides and cheering on their team.



McCarter Theatre Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen calls it “a truly multi-generational show that offers an unforgettable night of theatre for all ages.” Recommended for ages 7 and up, this 75-minute performance is perfect for families, with no intermission to break the spell of its one-of-a-kind daredevil theatrical extravaganza.



The 7 Fingers are renowned for their work on Broadway, including Water for Elephants and the Tony Award-winning revival of Pippin (2013). Directed and choreographed by Shana Carroll, Duel Reality is more than just a show; it's an extraordinary display of balance, control, musicality, and talent that has been lauded by Theatre Weekly as a “mind-blowing” act.



"Ringside” seats are available for a lucky few. A limited block of on-stage seats is available for every performance.

The production has limited engagements in Boston, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Princeton before continuing to international stages in Canada, Germany, and France. The new production has received critical acclaim in its U.S. debut:

Accessibility Information:

McCarter is committed to ensuring that its performances are accessible to all audience members.

· American Sign Language Accessibility: October 12, 2024, at 2 PM. For ASL-access seats, please contact Patron Services at (609) 258-2787, Tuesday through Saturday, 12 PM to 6 PM.

· Audio Described and Open Caption Accessibility: October 13, 2024, at 2 PM. For Open Caption access, please contact Patron Services at (609) 258-2787, Tuesday through Saturday, 12 PM to 6 PM.

TICKETS

To learn more about the full schedule of events, student ticketing, and more, visit www.mccarter.org. Please note that all events are subject to changes and cancellations. McCarter Theatre Center is the only authorized outlet for individual tickets for shows listed on its website.



For Groups of 10 or more, contact: groups@mccarter.org or call 609-258-8288.

For subscriptions and ticketing questions, contact patronservices@mccarter.org or call Patron Services at 609-258-2787, Tuesday-Saturday, 12-6pm.

Photo credit: EkoPics

Comments