The 12th Annual Jersey Shore Film Festival Presents LOVE IN KILNERRY

Founded by entrepreneur and veteran filmmaker Stevie Doueck in 2006, the JERSEY SHORE Film Festival (JSFF) has grown from a sheer concept to a truly anticipated and promising event. The Festival attracts thousands of audience members from all over the tri-state area and promises to be an incredible experience for both the filmmakers and audience members. As well as being a forum for the filmmakers, the JSFF also provides unparalleled and unprecedented entertainment to the Jersey Shore. Because the filmmakers are so dedicated to their films, it creates a truly unforgettable experience for the audience members to be a part of. The festival includes upscale food and decor, dancing, and mingling with prominent actors and filmmakers.

Love in Kilnerry's storyline: When the EPA visits the remote town of Kilnerry, utterly cut off from the modern world, the residents panic when they're told mandatory changes to their chemical plant will help the environment but could cause a dramatic increase to their libido. For weeks and months the residents think the drinking water is causing them to lose their inhibitions and find their youthful spirit and love again. The hardline sheriff struggles to keep things the way they were. Things collide in a most hysterical and beautiful end that leaves you wanting to find love in quaint town of Kilnerry.