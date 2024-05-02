Vivid Stage Highlights Director and Musical Director for Vivid Dreamers Summer Theatre Camp

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vivid Stage will highlight Harry Patrick Christian, Director, and Vanessa Parvin, Musical Director, for its Vivid Dreamers summer theatre program. This theatre camp is open to students entering grades 5 through 12 from July 8 through July 26, 2024. Christian has directed the camp for the past two years, and Parvin has been vocal coach and musical director for over ten years.

Harry Patrick Christian is a long-time member of both the award-winning acting company here at Vivid Stage and the renowned Pushcart Players. He has performed in several original off-Broadway productions in NYC, national and international touring shows, TV, radio, and at many of NJ’s best professional theaters. Harry is a member of SAG/AFTRA and AEA, directs at the Del E. Webb Center in Arizona, and is a teaching artist with the Passaic Police Department Youth Services Division.

Vanessa Parvin has performed with Broadway’s Ben Vereen, Carol Lawrence, Sally Struthers, Nancy Anderson, Burke Moses, and Eden Espinosa, among others. She is the soprano for MAC Award-winning vocal quintet Marquee Five, recently described as “Manhattan Transfer for the new millennium.” Vanessa holds a BA in Music from UCLA and a MFA in Theater from Brooklyn College.

Vivid’s program is a three-week theatre experience which combines training, in which students build skills and study with theatre professionals in a variety of subjects, with the opportunity for students to create and perform their own play. Recent original shows have been entitled Awesomeland, Snowed Inn, The Do-Over and Label Maker/Label Breaker. The program will be held Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm (with a special afternoon performance July 26) at Vivid’s home at the Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue in Summit.

At Vivid Dreamers, we believe in having fun while developing real skills under the guidance of professionals. Vivid Dreamers is an enjoyable way for students in grades 5 through 12 to explore their interest in the performing arts during their summer vacation. Students receive individual attention, constructive feedback, and the support needed to achieve their personal goals.

The cost of the Vivid Dreamers Summer Theatre Program is $900 for three weeks, with limited need-based scholarships available through a grant from the Investors Foundation. Registration and more information can be found at Vivid Dreamers. The theatre at Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. Classes will be held at Oakes Center, 120 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901. For more information for any of Vivid Stage’s programs, visit www.vividstage.org or call 908-514-9654.

