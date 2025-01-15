TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Trenton Premiere to be Presented at Passage Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Black History Month, Passage Theatre is producing the Trenton premiere of Topdog/Underdog by Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks as part of its landmark 40th anniversary season. This production will be directed by marcus d. harvey and stars Steven St. Pierre and Anthony Vaughn Merchant respectively as brothers LINCOLN and BOOTH.

Topdog/Underdog is a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2002 and the Tony Award for Best Revival in 2023, Topdog/Underdog is a landmark in the American Theatre Canon and marks the first Broadway script in over thirty years to be produced on the Passage stage.

Director marcus d. harvey shared, "The story of Lincoln and Booth mirrors the struggles of black men in this community who are navigating systemic challenges, seeking identity, and striving for dignity in an often unforgiving world. By bringing their narrative to life, I aim to hold a mirror to Trenton's streets, homes, and hearts, inviting conversations about brotherhood, competition, and the legacies black men inherit."

"Passage has a long history of presenting new plays but now is the time to give our audience stories that reflect their own, regardless of how new they are," said Executive Artistic Director Brishen Miller. "TOPDOG/UNDERDOG is a story of brothers, of hustlers, of men who have never been given personal liberty."

"I hope to delve into themes of identity, family ties, survival, and the masks we, as black men, wear to navigate a world that may not always see our full humanity," harvey continued. "This production is an opportunity to explore the fragility of dreams, the weight of history, and the human need for connection amidst conflict. It's about asking ourselves how we reconcile the past while carving out space for the future."

Miller added, "It is a Trenton story; somewhere the story of brothers Lincoln and Booth is happening in Trenton as we speak and it is time for people like them, and truly all Americans, to demand our own humanity even as it is being pried away from our souls."

Topdog/Underdog will run for fourteen weekend performances, Thursdays through Sundays, from February 20th to March 9th, 2025. Due to language and violence, this play is recommended for audience members ages 16 and up.

