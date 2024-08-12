THE NICETIES Comes to Players Guild of Leonia Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, has announced the cast and creative team for their first show of their 105th Season, THE NICETIES.

THE NICETIES will be performed at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia) over two weekends from September 13th to September 22nd, 2024. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00pm on Sundays. Eleanor Burgess’s THE NICETIES is a “barnburner of a play” (The Washington Post), two extraordinary women square off in a high-stakes academic debate over race, reputation and who gets the final word on how American history is written. When university professor Janine and her brilliant student Zoe don’t see eye to eye, their routine office hours discussion unexpectedly careens off course—and threatens to derail their careers, lives and the status quo. Players Guild of Leonia audiences will thoroughly enjoy this production.

THE NICETIES stars Holly Cerelli as College Professor Janine Bosko and Jesenia Pineda as College Student Zoe Reed.

THE NICETIES is Directed by Terri Caust, Assistant Director Hope Harley, Stage Manager Kathleen Ruland, and Produced by Lois Corwin. The creative team includes Set Design by Stephen Moldt; Lighting Design by Gerard Bourcier; Costume Design by Terri Caust; Props Manager Hope Harley, and Sound Design by Robert Klein. Tickets are now available.

