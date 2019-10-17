TAYLOR MAC'S HOLIDAY SAUCE Comes to NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Christmas as calamity!

Tony-nommed performance artist and certified MacArthur Genius Taylor Mac makes his NJPAC debut with this utterly outrageous holiday extravaganza.

Holiday Sauce is a giant, queer-Christmas tour de force filled with re-imagined renditions of traditional holiday songs, performed like you've never heard them before.

Heralding the holiday season in all its dysfunction, Mac will be joined by longtime collaborators designer Machine Dazzle, music director Matt Ray and an expert band of eight to reframe the music you love-and the holidays you hate.

The American Song series at NJPAC is presented, in part, through the generous support of the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the David S. Steiner and Sylvia Steiner Charitable Trust, and the Joan and Allen Bildner Family Fund

Tickets to see Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce are On-Sale now at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





