Sweden's Queen Of Swing Gunhild Carling Announced At The Sieminski Theater

The Sieminski Theater has announced an unforgettable evening of swing and jazz with internationally acclaimed Swedish musical sensation, Gunhild Carling, on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 PM.

Whether captivating audiences with her powerful voice, playing one of her 11 instruments—including trumpet, trombone, harmonica, and even jazz bagpipes—or adding a touch of theatrical flair with juggling and tap dancing, Carling's showmanship is second to none. Her mastery of swing music and her unique ability to blend jazz standards with a modern twist have earned her millions of views on Postmodern Jukebox's YouTube channel and a reputation as a can't-miss entertainer.

This one-night-only performance will feature a thrilling mix of authentic swing, timeless jazz standards, and original compositions, delivering an unforgettable experience for music lovers of all ages. Be prepared for surprises and fun throughout the night, including a jaw-dropping finale where Carling will play three trumpets at once!

Tickets are available online at sieminskitheater.org or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $45.00 to $65.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.

For more information, call 908-580-3892. Or visit us at sieminskitheater.org to view our upcoming entertainment schedule, where any seat is the best seat in the house.

