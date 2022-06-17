Surflight Theatre Celebrates Judy Garland's 100th Birthday This Month

Surflight Theatre honors Judy Garland's 100th birthday with Get Happy! The Music of Judy Garland. Eighty-three years after singing about "somewhere over the rainbow," Judy's music continues to thrill audiences with her unyielding star power. This cabaret-style event is a celebration, not an impersonation, of Judy's seminal music. Long-standing Judy fans will love to revisit beloved tunes, while younger generations will enjoy learning about the music of this transcendent artist. Join us at Surflight Theatre for this performance that will inspire you to "Forget your troubles, come on, GET HAPPY!"

Producing Artistic Director Steve Steiner helps bring Judy's work to the Surflight stage. Phenomenal actress, vocalist, and co-founder of Innovative Voice Studio and Innovative Performance, Jenna Pastuszek, graces the stage alongside Broadway Music Director Joshua Zecher-Ross (Broadway: Be More Chill (conductor sub). Recently: The Louder We Get, directed by Lonny Price at Theatre Calgary, and Cheek to Cheek with the Omaha Symphony Orchestra). Jenna and Joshua seamlessly blend their work in a delightful commemoration of the joy of Judy Garland.

Critical acknowledgments of Get Happy! have highlighted its innovation, exceptional music, and creativity. Patrick Parker of Paper Mill Playhouse praises Get Happy!: "The lavishly clever arrangements bring a fresh perspective to every familiar tune in an evening that is also filled with some unexpected rare musical moments and endearing stories told with wit and humor that had our audiences cheering for encores." Likewise, J. Scott Lapp of CCAE Theatricals writes that "Get Happy! cleverly weaves together stories and memories of Judy's past along with Jenna's own experiences to create a seamless evening of delightful entertainment."

DATES: June 27th

TIMES: 5 PM and 8 PM

WHERE: Surflight Theatre

201 Engleside Ave.

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Tickets: Adults- $41.00; Children 12 and Under- $31.00

To purchase tickets; go to www.surflight.org, or call (609)492-9477