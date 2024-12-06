State Theatre New Jersey to Present Salute to Vienna New Year’s Eve Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present Salute to Vienna New Year’s Eve Concert on Tuesday, December 31 at 5pm. Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert is a joyful, lively experience and an annual State Theatre New Year’s Eve tradition for 17 years. Tickets range from $39-$129.

Modeled after the world-famous Viennese tradition that has delighted European audiences for decades, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert invites local music lovers to start their new year in style. Featuring European singers, dancers, and a full orchestra performing the works of the “Waltz King,” Johann Strauss, Jr., this annual concert experience enchants and captivates audiences across North America.

The STNJ performance features the Strauss Symphony of America with conductor András Deák (from Budapest); soloists Katarzyna Dondalska, soprano (from Berlin–Warsaw) and Franz Gürtelschmied, tenor (Vienna); and dancers from the Budapest Ballet & International Champion Ballroom Dancers.

Conducted by an expert in Viennese music, the Maestro transports concertgoers to the Golden Age of music with panache (and a joke or two!) Filled with timeless music, dazzling costumes, breathtaking dance, and stunning floral designs, Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert lends an old-world charm to New Year's celebrations.

Featuring the lush, lively music of Johann Strauss, Jr. and his contemporaries, Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert makes audiences fall in love with waltzes and overtures, as well as arias and duets from famous operettas. Less serious than most operas (though no less challenging to perform), operettas are often light, comedic, and very romantic. This genre is not performed in North America as often as it is in great European concert halls, but each year, Salute to Vienna gives music lovers the chance to experience the best of the genre performed by some of the best singers Europe has to offer.



