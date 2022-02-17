State Theatre New Jersey Presents The Brian McKnight 4, March 12

The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents The Brian McKnight 4 on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 8pm. Tickets range from $35-$95.

A contemporary music legend, Brian McKnight has achieved international fame with chart-topping hits and 16 Grammy Award nominations throughout his nearly four-decade-long career. The singer, songwriter, producer, radio-host, and multi-instrumentalist's hits include "Back at One," "One Last Cry," and "Anytime."

Starting as a young child in his church choir, McKnight was quickly recognized for his high vocal range. In his teenage years, McKnight's brother signed a record deal encouraging him to do so as well. At the age of 19, McKnight submitted demo tapes and signed a recording contract with Wing Records, releasing his first album with them, Brian McKnight in 1992.

McKnight's career skyrocketed from the start. His debut album peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 chart and has since been certified Platinum by RIAA. McKnight released two more albums, 1995's I Remember You and 1997's Anytime before signing with Motown Records in 1998.

Under Motown Records, McKnight released Back at One, his bestselling album to date. The album has sold over three million copies in the U.S. and achieved critical acclaim. He continued to release albums with Motown records including 2001's Superhero, 2003's U Turn, and 2005's Gemini, his highest charting album.

McKnight left Motown in 2005 and signed with Warner Bros. Records. He then released his 2006 album, Ten. The early 2000's also granted him 12 of his 16 Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Song for the popular single, "Love of My Life" and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance "What We Do Here."

McKnight continued to cement his position as an entertainer in the Broadway show, Chicago; as a host of his own radio show, The Brian McKnight Morning Show; and as a red carpet host for Extra! TV. In addition to his busy entertaining schedule, McKnight found the time to train himself in the skills of nine musical instruments, including piano, guitar, bass, drums, percussions, trombone, tuba, flugelhorn, and trumpet.

In recent years McKnight has signed with SoNo Recording Group to release his last two albums. 2017's Genesis quickly reached the Top 25 on Billboard's Adult R&B Chart and was played on radio stations nationwide. 2020's Exodus, which McKnight said is his final album of original material, peaked at 86 on the Billboard U.S. Current Album Sales chart.

McKnight also recently competed in the The Masked Dancer, placing seventh and hiding his identity as "Cricket."

It has been 30 years since the release of his first album, and audiences are "Still in Love." McKnight's undeniable talent and R&B classics keep audiences coming back for more.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.