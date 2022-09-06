The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents The Price Is Right Live! on Thursday, October 13 at 8pm. The live show will be hosted by Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show host, Todd Newton. Tickets range from $25-$150.

The Price Is Right Live! is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase.

The Price Is Right Live! has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America. The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally, and in-person.

Daytime Emmy Award-winning game show host Todd Newton is one of the most recognized and respected personalities on television today. Known to audiences worldwide for his work on E! Entertainment Television, the man often referred to by industry insiders as "The Host with the Most" brought viewers face-to-face with Hollywood's biggest stars for over a decade. Todd Newton entered the world of game shows in 1999 as host of Hollywood Showdown on GSN. He has since awarded contestants over 45 million dollars in cash and prizes on shows such as Whammy, Family Game Night, Instant Millionaire, Monopoly Millionaires' Club, and The Price Is Right Live. When not in front of the camera or live on stage, the proud father of two is the author of multiple books and the founder of Newton Fund 4 Kids, which provides state-of-the-art pediatric healthcare to children in need regardless of a family's ability to pay.

WANT TO PLAY? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 United States and Canada (excluding Puerto Rico & Quebec), 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. To register for the chance to be a contestant, visit registration area at or near State Theatre New Jersey Guest Services 3 hours prior to show time. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, click here, visit or call Guest Services at 732-246-7469. To enter the theater to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required. Sponsored by Good Games Live, Inc. Void where prohibited. Price is Right: /© FremantleMedia Netherlands. 2021. All Rights Reserved.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.