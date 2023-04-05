State Theatre New Jersey Presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo This Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on Sunday, April 16 at 7:30pm. The opening act is Charlie Farren, best known as the lead singer of The Joe Perry Project. Tickets range from $69-$369.

In a pop culture world defined by its perpetual changes, the partnership of singer songwriter Pat Benatar and producer-musician Neil Giraldo has been a potent, steadfast union that has soared to the top of the charts and into fans' hearts on their own terms. Her staggering vocals and take-no-prisoners attitude, along with his trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer, and songwriter, forged the undeniable chemistry and unique sound that created eternal rock hits including "We Belong," "Invincible," "Love Is A Battlefield," "Promises In The Dark," "We Live For Love," "Heartbreaker," and "Hell Is For Children."

Their stunning achievements are a testament to their vision. Together, Benatar and Giraldo have created two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums, as well as 19 Top 40 hits. They have sold over 36 million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy Awards. They have also been feted with three American Music Awards, a People's Choice Award, a 2008 induction into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame, and most recently have become Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Singer-songwriter Charlie Farren burst onto the national scene in the early 80s as lead singer of The Joe Perry Project, teaming up with Aerosmith lead guitarist Joe Perry and releasing an acclaimed album on Columbia Records. Farren penned the Billboard charting classics "Listen To The Rock" and "East Coast, West Coast," also co-writing four songs with Perry including the hit "I've Got The Rock 'N' Rolls Again." The Joe Perry Project sold out theaters across the country and toured arena's & stadiums around the world with artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Rush, Heart, ZZ Top, and Alice Cooper.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.