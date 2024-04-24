ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' Comes to The Growing Stage

Performances run May 3-19.

By: Apr. 24, 2024
ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S 'WE ARE IN A PLAY!' Comes to The Growing Stage
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Growing Stage: The Children's Theatre of New Jersey will present the final main stage production of the 2023-2024 season, ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S “We Are In A Play!”

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems, this production has Book & Lyrics by Mo Willems  and Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma.  ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S “We Are In A Play!” runs May 3-19 with performances on Saturdays at 4:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM and a special opening night performance on Friday, May 3rd at 7:30PM.  This production is directed by Stephen L. Fredericks, The Growing Stage's Founder/Executive Director with musical direction by Melinda Bass O'Neill and choreography by Cari Sanchez. 

Get ready for a musical experience, ripped from the pages of Mo Willems' beloved, award-winning, best-selling children's books, that will leave audiences doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance all night long! In ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S “We Are in a Play!”, Gerald and Piggie take to the stage in a rollicking adventure that is perfect for the entire family.

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S “We Are In A Play!”  features Tyler Miranda (Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus) of Highland Falls, NY as Gerald; Jeorgi Smith (Ella Enchanted) of Denville, NJ as Piggie; Christina Freeman (Ella Enchanted) of Chester, NJ as Squirrelle; Sydney Matthews (Arthur & Friends) of Denville, NJ  as Squirrelle and Julianna Belles  (Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus) of Morris Plains, NJ as Squirrelle.

Please visit  www.growingstage.com or call our Box Office at (973) 347-4946 to purchase tickets. Groups of 10 or more get discounted tickets plus reserved seating. 




Videos