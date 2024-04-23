Podcast Duo Hannah Berner & Paige Desorbo Bring Their CLUB GIGGLY Show To NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Calling all members of The Squad! Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner (from Bravo's Summer House) are bringing their top-rated podcast Giggly Squad on the road. With their entertaining live show, Club Giggly, the comedic duo will make fun of pop culture, fashion, dating, everything — and get the crowd involved like never before at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, October 20th at 6:00 p.m.

Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly is inspired by the duo's podcast, Giggly Squad, and invites fans to a night full of candid conversation, hot topics, and laughter. Giggles are guaranteed.

Reserve Now for Giggly Squad! Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

