State Theatre New Jersey Presents MEAN GIRLS This May

State Theatre New Jersey will present Mean Girls, the record-breaking new musical comedy adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film on Saturday, May 11 at 2pm and 8pm and Sunday, May 12 at 1pm and 6:30pm. Tickets range from $40-$105.

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and director Casey Nicholas (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

Starring in the tour are Natalie Shaw as Cady Heron, Maya Petropoulos as Regina George, Kristen Amanda Smith as Gretchen Wieners, MaryRose Brendel (from Cranbury, NJ) as Karen Smith, Alexys Morera as Janis Sarkisian, Ethan Jih-Cook as Damian Hubbard, Kristen Seggio (from Somerset, NJ) as Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George, Joseph Torres as Aaron Samuels, Shawn Mathews as Kevin G, and Justin Phillips as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also features Megan Arseneau, Thalia Atallah, Darius Aushay, Lucas Hallauer, Mikey Corey Hassel, Tyler Jung, Reagan Kennedy, Joi D. McCoy, Oshie Mellon, Victoria Mesa, Brandon Moreno, Jonah Nash, Justin O'Brien, Mikaela Rada (from Bayonne, NJ), Emily Ann Stys, and Ryan Vogt.

Tickets

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.