State Theatre New Jersey Celebrates Annual Benefit Gala With a Performance By Jay Leno

On June 8, 2024, State Theatre New Jersey hosted the annual STNJ Benefit Gala to celebrate live performance, community, and legacy. The State Theatre Benefit Gala took place at the historic theater and featured a performance by comedian Jay Leno. This year's Gala raised funds essential to State Theatre New Jersey's work to provide education and community engagement programs for children, families, and underserved residents and support the continued excellence of its world-class mainstage performances.

“With more than 100 years of memories, the State Theatre is one of the most special and historic venues in New Jersey, and it was truly wonderful to open the entire theater to our Gala attendees,” commented State Theatre New Jersey Gala Co-Chairs Wendy Wiebalk and Steven Cahn. “Thank you to the incredible Gala Committee, State Theatre staff, and generous supporters on making this event a great success.”



At this year's Gala, the State Theatre honored John Pulomena, County Administrator of Middlesex County, NJ, as its 2024 Arts Advocate Honoree alongside NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co. and The DiLeo Family Foundation as its 2024 Corporate Honorees.

Inspired by mainstage entertainer Jay Leno's passion for classic cars, this year's Gala featured a 1950s theme. Guests were transported for an evening of retro charm, from poodle skirts to leather jackets, sock hops to gourmet diner delights. The Gala festivities featured a cocktail & dinner reception with delicious catering by Fritz's, live music by Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos, and a silent auction with select signed memorabilia from some of STNJ's top performances alongside curated experiences. After Jay Leno's performance, Gala guests enjoyed a Late-Night After Party featuring the Blaire Reinhard Band, dancing, signature cocktails, and late-night treats. Key sponsors for this year's event included: American Benefits Consulting and Craig & Nancy Guiffre, Thunderbird; Joan & Bob Campbell, Corvette; NAI DiLeo-Bram & Co. and the DiLeo Family Foundation, Corvette; Boraie Development, LLC, Eldorado; EAB Insurance Group, Eldorado; Johnson & Johnson, Eldorado; Magyar Bank, Eldorado; Alma Scott, Eldorado; and Somerset Patriots, Clinton Honda, and Land Rover of Princeton, Skylark. Additional sponsors included BCB Bank; Benjamin & Christine Bucca; Cahn & Parra, LLC; Stephan DeMicco & Jeanne Fox; DLR Group; The Green Jade Group at Morgan Stanley; IBEW Local 456; Nicholas and Leah Kambitsis; Lombardi & Lombardi, P.A.; Najarian Associates; Presidential Cleaning; Robin Suydam & Paul Corkery; Turner Construction Company; Eileen Harkins; Reilly Financial Group; and Todd A. Shamy & Joey Grinkley.

