News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: TYLER HENRY at bergenPAC

Coming to bergenPAC: Tyler Henry - The Hollywood Medium, Diana Ross & More

By: Aug. 02, 2024
Spotlight: TYLER HENRY at bergenPAC Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Medium Tyler Henry, star of the NETFLIX series Life After Death with Tyler Henry and E!’s mega hit television show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, continues his sold out national Live Show tour across the country.

LATEST NEWS

Broad Street Players Brings FEFU AND HER FRIENDS To The James Ward Mansion This August
Middletown Arts Center to Hold Auditions for INTO THE WOODS
Annie Minogue Band to Play Pancreatic Cancer Benefit at Trenton Thunder Ballpark
NJ State Council On The Arts Approves Over $30 Million In Grants, Names New Chair

During his life-changing Live Show “An Evening of Hope and Healing” Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side, gives Live Audience Readings and answers audience questions. Tyler’s incredibly accurate, personal Live Readings of audience members often bring the everyone to tears, giving them proof, hope and understanding that “Our loved ones never really leave us.”

Tyler Henry was born with a unique gift that enables him to help countless people acquire closure, comfort, and proof that consciousness transcends physical death. As an evidential based medium, his ability to provide detail-oriented specifics has quickly captured the attention of millions, even turning the most ardent skeptics into believers. Tyler Henry continues to be the most sought-after medium as seen through his readings of celebrities and non-celebrities alike. Tyler is also a best-selling author of two books, Between Two Worlds – Lessons From The Other Side and Here and Hereafter.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos