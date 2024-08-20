Sensational + Accomplished Drummer Cindy Blackman To Perform At NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jazz Rocker, Cindy Blackman Santana, an accomplished and versatile drummer known for her technical skills, creative improvisation, and expressive style, will be performing at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM.

Cindy is recognized for her percussion mastery and has played in various music genres such as jazz, rock, and Latin. She has performed with a wide range of artists including Pharoah Sanders, Cassandra Wilson, and Lenny Kravitz.

Her versatility behind the drum kit and in front of the microphone is exhibited in her solo album "Give the Drummer Some" (2020), which spans jazz, rock, and funk.

Don't miss the chance to witness the sheer power of Cindy Blackman Santana's soulful playing as she takes the stage at NJPAC on Sunday, November 17th Tickets go on-sale Friday, August 23 at 10:00 a.m. Reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

Comments