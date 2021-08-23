SOPAC Announces 2021-2022 Season

This fall, the South Orange Performing Arts Center fully reopens. SOPAC's 2021-2022 season is its most diverse and inclusive yet, featuring musicians from various backgrounds, such as an Israeli superstar, a social justice-focused band, a Ukrainian quartet, various Celtic groups, a hip-hop violinist, a bayou-soul artist, and a chorus of womxn and non-binary singers.

"I have a feeling of great anticipation as I look at the talent coming to the SOPAC stage this season," said Dee Billia, SOPAC's Executive Director. "So many artists are coming to SOPAC for the first time, and the diversity of talent is amazing. This is a season to dive in and experience an artist or group you've never seen before. You won't be disappointed!"

SOPAC's 16th season kicks off on September 10 with Eric Hutchinson, a singer-songwriter with a laidback sound who has performed with the likes of Jason Mraz. The season wraps with the iconic guitarist and Byrds frontman Roger McGuinn on June 23.

Some season highlights include the British Folk revival artist Al Stewart (September 18), great American Rock band Los Lobos (September 23), soulful vocalist Joan Osborne (November 12), Grammy-winning drummer Terri Lyne Carrington (December 11), Swing group The Hot Sardines (December 16), Blues band The James Hunter Six (February 18), and jazz great Eddie Palmieri (May 21).

For those in need of a good laugh, there's comedian Ryan Hamilton's February 12 stand-up show and SOPAC's comedy series Laughs in the Loft, presented the first Wednesday of every month.

Musicians with New Jersey ties will also take the stage, including former longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, Max Weinberg (November 19). John Pizzarelli, the son of the late jazz guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, shares the bill with Catherine Russell in a concert entitled The Songs of Frank Sinatra & Billie Holiday on September 25. The Montclair-based Nefesh Mountain brings Bluegrass to the stage on December 2 during their Hanukkah concert.



At this time, all SOPAC patrons are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. All current Covid-19 Precautions & Policies can be found at SOPACnow.org/Covid-19.