Review: WINE IN THE WILDERNESS at Two River Theater Brings Excellence to the Red Bank Stage

"The real thing is taking place on the inside." By Tomorrow in Wine in the Wilderness

Wine in the Wilderness is now being performed at Two River Theater (TRT) through November 6th. Don't miss it! The play is written by Drama Desk Award winner, Alice Childres and enjoys brilliant direction by Brandon J. Dirden who also directed August Wilson's Radio Golf and King Hendley II on the Red Bank stage. The cast couldn't be better. We attended a weekday matinee when the audience gave them a well-deserved standing ovation for their dynamic performances.

The story takes place in the Harlem apartment of artist, Bill Jameson in 1964 during the tumultuous race riots. Bill's friend, OldTimer comes to his home to avoid the trouble in the streets. Bill proudly displays his recent paintings and explains to OldTimer the triptych he is working on titled "Wine in the Wilderness." The project consists of three paintings that represent Black womanhood. While Bill's first two portraits are complete, he is looking for a model for his third piece. His friends, Cynthia and Sonny Man meet a young woman, Tommy at a local bar and bring her along to Bill's apartment, believing that she is the ideal model for the final painting. Tommy's bold and high-spirited behaviors quickly create negative assumptions about her character. But as first impressions can be deceiving, Tommy proves to be more self-aware than anyone could have expected.

The company includes Brittany Bellizare as Cynthia; Crystal Dickinson as Tommy; Ricardy Fabre as Sonny Man; Korey Jackson as Bill Jameson; and Keith Randolph Smith as OldTimer. These five thespians portray the drama, heart, and humor of Childres' wonderfully written play that thoughtfully depicts the black experience and the strength of a woman.

Unforgettable moments in Wine in the Wilderness include OldTimer entering Bill's apartment with some goods he collected during the riot; Bill and OldTimer indulging in some drinks; Bill showing the first two paintings of his triptych to OldTimer; Cynthia and Sonny Man bringing Tommy to Bill's home; Tommy commenting on Bill's art; Tommy sending Bill out for Chinese food; Cynthia speaking of her education and telling Tommy about how to act with men; Tommy's displeasure over Bill bringing her a take-out hot dog; Tommy removing her wig and preparing to pose for Bill; and OldTimer revealing to Tommy the theme of the triptych.

The creative team has done a top job of setting the stage for Wine in the Wilderness. They include Kaja Dunn, Intimacy Coordinator; Alex Murphy, Stage Manager; Natalie Jones, Assistant Stage Manager; Nikiya Mathis, Wig Designer; Richard H. Morris, Scenic Designer; Kathy A. Perkins, Lighting Designer; Karen Perry, Costume Designer; Kay Richardson, Sound Designer; and Caity Mulkearns, Associate Costume Designer.

Alice Childres' Wine in the Wilderness is a gem of a play that is a rarely produced. We applaud Artistic Director, John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst for making this meaningful and entertaining show available to metro area audiences.

Two River Theater is located at 21 Bridge Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701. For tickets to Wine in the Wilderness, to learn about upcoming shows, special offers, and subscriptions, please visit https://www.tworivertheater.org/ and call 732.345.1400.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson