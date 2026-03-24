Review: WHAT BECAME OF US at George Street Playhouse-Relatable and Affecting

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“Some things are bigger than what we want.” By Q, the sister in What Became of Us

George Street Playhouse (GSP) at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) is presenting Shayan Lotfi's What Became of Us now thorough April 5th. The two-hander enjoys the finest direction by Laiona Michelle. It performed to perfection by the renowned actors, Francis Jue and Christine Toy Johnson.

The play takes place Then, in the Old Country and Now, in the New Country. From the first moment of the show, you become immersed in the rich, personal story about the joys and challenges of a family as presented by two siblings. The sister, Q has emigrated with her family from the “old country,” and her brother, Z is born in the United States. As they explore their memories, she tells of the family’s struggle to assimilate, the joy of her brother’s birth, and an abiding love of literature, romance, work, and travel. He recounts being an active youth, a rebellious period, building a business, and having a child. And while they experience a period of separation, their heartwarming reunion supports a loving relationship in their later years. There are moments in the play that make you laugh, feel a deep sense of empathy, and shed a tear. The story centers on one Asian family, yet it communicates very relatable themes for all people.

Francis Jue and Christine Toy Johnson master their demanding roles and deliver Shayan Lofti’s affecting dialogue without missing a beat. As they discuss events that occurred from childhood to adulthood, the narrative moves seamlessly through time and creates a vivid, moving portrait.

The creative team has done a top job of setting the mood for What Became of Us. The team features scenic design by Shoko Kambara; costume design by Niiamar Felder; lighting design by Christopher J. Bailey; original music and sound design by Scott Killian. The casting is by McCorkle Casting. The Production Stage Manager is Samantha Flint and the Assistant Director s Austin Ku.

What Became of Us is a must-see in New Jersey’s spring theatre season. It will be on the GSP stage through April 5th. We congratulate the Playhouse’s Artistic Triumvirate that includes Christopher J. Bailey, Scott Goldman, and Laiona Michelle on continuing to bring excellent theatre to metro area audiences.

George Street Playhouse is located at 9 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. The Playhouse is in the heart of the city’s entertainment and restaurant district with plenty of mass transit and parking options. What Became of Us has a run time of 80 minutes with no intermission. For ticketing and more information visit George Street Playhouse and call 732.246.7717.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson

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