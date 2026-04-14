Victoria Clark, Norm Lewis, and More Set for George Street Playhouse Gala

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George Street Playhouse has announced performers for their 2026 Gala Benefit, taking place on Wednesday May 6, 2026. The evening will begin with a champagne reception and dinner at Stage Left/Catherine Lombardi followed by a cabaret and awards presentation at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Performers will include Tony Award winner Victoria Clark (Punch, Kimberly Akimbo), Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis (Chicken & Biscuits, Porgy and Bess), Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck (Flying Over Sunset, On the Town), Rashidra Scott (GSP's My Lord, What a Night; SUNSET BLVD.) and Obie and Actor Award winner Lea DeLaria(POTUS, “Orange is the New Black”).

The 2026 Gala Benefit will honor Emily Mann with the Arthur Laurents Award for Distinguished Artistic Achievement; and Thomas M. Gorrie, Ph.D. and Roberto Muñiz, President and CEO of Parker Health Group, with the Thomas H. Kean Arts Advocacy Award. Together, the three honorees represent a powerful intersection of artistic excellence, healthcare leadership, and civic advocacy.

The 2026 Gala Benefit will bring together business leaders, philanthropists, artists, and community members for an evening celebrating visionary leadership and artistic achievement. Proceeds will support George Street Playhouse's productions, arts education programs, and community engagement initiatives.