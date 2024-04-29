Review: THE TWO HANDER at NJ Rep-A Psychotherapy Story Excellently Performed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“You’ve already lived through it, now learn from it.” By Diana in The Two Hander

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is presenting the world premiere of The Two Hander adroitly written by Julia Blauvelt. The play is superbly directed by the Company’s Artistic Director, Suzanne Barabas and features the abundant acting talents of Jill Eikenberry and Ella Dershowitz. We attended a performance on a Thursday evening with an enthralled full house audience.

Director, Suzanne Barabas has stated, "We are thrilled to continue our 27th Season with the world premiere of Julia Blauvelt's The Two Hander. This compelling new play delves into the intricacies of trust and betrayal within the therapist-patient relationship, showcasing the power of human connection in unexpected ways."

The Two Hander tells the story of a young woman, Claire, who is dissatisfied with her life and seeks psychotherapy for the first time with Diana, a bright and experienced yet unconventional therapist. Diana aggressively urges Claire to address her personal weaknesses and pursue becoming a writer. Their sessions, taking place over a course of two years, are often emotionally charged as the two women engage in an open dialogue. And Diana perseveres to help Claire even as she deals with her own serious issues.

Jill Eikenberry masters her role as Diana with wit and charm. Eikenberry is an award-winning actor, and a favorite on the NJ Rep stage. She is well known to audiences for her role as Ann Kelsey on NBC's long-running hit series LA Law, among her many other stage and screen credits. Eikenberry is joined on stage by Ella Dershowitz who has an impressive performance career. The two actors work together seamlessly to deliver Julia Blauvelt’s finely written dialogue and convey the promise and pitfalls of the story.

Some of the memorable moments in the show include Diana calling her building’s superintendant Gary about the need for maintenance in her office; Claire telling Diana why she came to therapy in their first meeting; Diana and Claire discussing their love of literature; Diana allowing Claire to ask her a few personal questions; Diana and Claire observing the pictures on the office walls of doors; Claire announcing her new job; Claire bringing Diana an unexpected birthday present; and Claire coming to the office to see Diana after a three month hiatus.

The Creative Team has done a marvelous job of creating just the right scene for The Two Hander. The team includes set design by Jessica Parks; lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty; sound design by Nick Simone; and the assistant director and assistant lighting designer is Janey Huber. The production stage manager is Rose Riccardi.

If you haven’t visited NJ Rep, discover this gem of a theatre. People in the know about entertainment have been enjoying the finest new plays for decades and The Two Hander is a perfect example of their top shows. See it while you can through Sunday, May 19th.

Tickets for The Two Hander and all of the upcoming shows are now on sale by visiting NJ Rep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJ Rep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey, 07740. The entrance to the theatre is in the rear of the building with plenty of free parking available. The Two Hander runs for 1 hour and 45 minutes with one intermission. The production will begin promptly at 7:30 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with additional matinees on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

