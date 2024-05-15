Comedian Michael Blaustein, Host Of The STIFF SOCKS Podcast Comes To NJPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Michael Blaustein will bring his comedy show to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Comedian Michael Blaustein (host of the Stiff Socks podcast) can make literally anything funny. Armed with hysterical jokes and a gift for high-energy crowd work, it's no surprise that he's a favorite at colleges and clubs. He's toured with Comedy Central on Campus and College Humor, and appeared at Just For Laughs Toronto, The New York Comedy Festival and Oddball Comedy Fest. Come see why audiences can't get enough of Michael's hilarious, no-filter brand of comedy.

Tickets to see Michael Blaustein go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

Comments