Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT at NJ Rep Captivates Audiences

THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT at NJ Rep

Mar. 13, 2023  
Review: THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT at NJ Rep Captivates Audiences

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) in Long Branch is now presenting the world premiere of The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project through April 2nd. This engaging show is written and performed by John Jiler with musical accompaniment by clarinetist, Lee Odom. The production features superb direction by Margarett Perry.

The play tells of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg's son, Robert who was orphaned after his parents were convicted for espionage and executed. At the age of six, Robert and his older brother were adopted by the Meeropol family. Abe Meeropol was a teacher who crafted poetry and wrote Billie Holiday's hit song, "Strange Fruit." The show addresses the Rosenbergs' trial, prevailing attitudes about communism, along with facts about Robert's feelings, his education, legal career, and activism.

Review: THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT at NJ Rep Captivates Audiences

With an impressive record of publications and performances, John Jiler proves to be a master storyteller on the NJ Rep stage. He seamlessly changes roles to bring The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project to life as he portrays young Robert Rosenberg; his mother, Ethel; the trial's presiding judge, Irving Kaufman; W.E.B. Dubois; and others. Jiler's well-crafted prose also lends insights into the social and political climate of the times. The clarinet music performed by the talented composer and band leader, Lee Odom makes the production all the more captivating. The music is perfectly placed to illuminate the story.

The Production Team has done a top job to set the overall mood for the show. The Team includes scenic design and props by Jessica Parks; costume design, Patricia E. Doherty; lighting design, Jill Nagle; and sound design, Nick Simone. Kristin Pfeifer is the Production Stage Manager; Rachael Malloy, Assistant Stage Manager; Janey Huber, Assistant Lighting Designer and Assistant Director; James Lockhart; Master Electrician; Brian Snyder; Technical Director; Donna Stiles; Scenic Design Assistant; and Blake Robinson, Props Assistant.

Review: THE ROSENBERG/STRANGE FRUIT PROJECT at NJ Rep Captivates Audiences

The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project is a gem of a production. It will appeal to people who are interested in history, social issues, and those who want to enjoy a excellent theatrical performance with outstanding music.

NJ Rep was founded in 1997 by the Company's Artistic Director Suzanne Barabas and Executive Producer, Gabor Barabas. The theater's mission is to develop and produce new plays and to make a lasting contribution to the American Stage. The theater has the distinction of having many of its plays produced by other theaters totaling over 200 subsequent productions in the U.S. and overseas. We applaud the entire Company as it succeeds at their important artistic mission.

New Jersey Repertory Company located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch. The theater entrance is in the rear of the building with plenty of free parking and its only blocks away from Pier Village with many dining opportunities. Performances of The Rosenberg/Strange Fruit Project are available through April 2 on Thursdays & Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting www.njrep.org or calling 732.229.3166. Tickets are $35-$60. Season subscriptions to NJ Rep are currently available.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox Photography



Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Fos Photo
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster
Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farc Photo
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS
Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week Photo
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.
Review: THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse is a Vibrant Photo
Review: THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse is a Vibrant and Wonderfully Performed Musical Comedy
George Street Playhouse (GSP) is currently presenting The 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It's the most fun you'll ever have going to the theatre!

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


THE PENN DISTRICT Offers March Madness Viewing, Food and DrinkTHE PENN DISTRICT Offers March Madness Viewing, Food and Drink
March 20, 2023

Across the PENN DISTRICT, it's basketball madness as the NCAA tournament continues.
KYU in Noho Announces New OfferingsKYU in Noho Announces New Offerings
March 20, 2023

The Asian inspired hotspot, KYU in Noho has many new and exciting offerings for their guests that our readers will like to know about.
Review: THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse is a Vibrant and Wonderfully Performed Musical ComedyReview: THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse is a Vibrant and Wonderfully Performed Musical Comedy
March 19, 2023

George Street Playhouse (GSP) is currently presenting The 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It's the most fun you'll ever have going to the theatre!
ROYAL WINE CORP. Offers 15 Top Wines to Celebrate PassoverROYAL WINE CORP. Offers 15 Top Wines to Celebrate Passover
March 18, 2023

Royal Wine Corp. has 15 wine selections for the 8 days of Passover. There are wine suggestions for vegetarians, vegans and for traditional Seders. Here’s also the details for the real reason you drink four cups of wine.
Stars Enjoyed CASAMIGOS at “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” PremiereStars Enjoyed CASAMIGOS at “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” Premiere
March 17, 2023

On Tuesday night, in Los Angeles, Casamigos joined Warner Bros. Pictures for their star-studded premiere of 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods.'
share