Review: THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse-The Exceptional World Premiere

Oct. 24, 2023

“Can’t repeat the past? Of course you can!”  by Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby

Paper Mill Playhouse opens their 85th Anniversary Season with the world-premiere production of The Great Gatsby, based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald.  This show is phenomenal, destined to become a treasured addition to American musical theatre. 

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan that is completely faithful to Fitzgerald’s iconic novel.  The marvelous original score is by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen. The show enjoys the finest direction by Marc Bruni and wonderful choreography by Dominique Kelley.  The music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations are by Jason Howland. Daniel Edmonds is the Music Director.  And the show’s cast is perfection!

The Great Gatsby is the quintessential story of love and longing.  Fitzgeralds  novel was published in 1925 in the heart of the Roaring 20s and the Jazz Age. Now, nearly 100 years later, the tale continues to fascinate.  Set in towns surrounding the Long Island Sound, it tells of the mysteriously wealthy millionaire Jay Gatsby who obsessively pursues Daisy Buchanan, the woman he fell in love with years ago in Louisville when he was poor. But times have changed.  Daisy is now married to a wealthy man, Tom Buchanan, and they have a young child. Yet the Buchanan marriage is hardly happy.  Tom is having an extramarital affair with Myrtle, the wife of the local garage owner, George Wilson. To be close to Daisy, Gatsby built a palatial home across the sound from the Buchanans where he hosts huge, lavish parties. He also befriends Daisys cousin, Nick who he calls upon to arrange a tea with Daisy. While Nick attempts to make sense of the complicated relationships that surround him, he becomes romantically involved with socialite and golf pro, Jordan.  There are many layers to the story as the distinctive characters lives become intertwined, passions erupt, and futures are forever altered. 

The Great Gatsby features a star-studded cast with Broadway veterans that bring the charm, spirit, glamour, and intrigue of this exceptional musical to life.  The companys performances are stunning. They include Jeremy Jordan as Jay Gatsby; Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan; Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson; Stanley W. Mathis as Meyer Wolfsheim; Samantha Pauly as Jordan BakerNoah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway; Paul Whitty as George Wilson; and John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan. 
 

The troupe also features the talents of Lauryn Adams, Raymond Edward Baynard, Ayla Ciccone-BurtonAustin ColbyColin CunliffeNatalie Charle EllisCurtis HollandBrianna KimDariana MullenPascal PastranaMariah ReivesJulio ReyDan Rosales, Maya Sistruck, Jake Trammel, Jake Urban, Tanairi Vazquez, and Katie Webber

The score is a wow!  It has the ideal variety of music with numbers that are jazzy, heartfelt songs, and ones that are inspired by popular music.  You will remember them long after the curtain call.  Some of our favorites are Roaring On by Gatsby, Wolfsheim, Nick and Ensemble; Louisville by the Ensemble; For Her by Gatsby; Secondhand Suit by Myrtle, Tom, and Ensemble; For Better or Worse by Daisy; Only Tea by Gatsby, Nick, and Ensemble; Better Hold Tight by Nick and Jordan; Bootstraps by Gilda and Ensemble; Made to Last by Tom, Gatsby, Daisy, Jordan and Nick; God Sees Everything by Wilson; and Beautiful Little Fool by Daisy.

The Great Gatsby Production Team couldnt be better.  The shows overall design is spectacular.  Audiences are transported from Gatsbys mansion, to the Buchanans home, George Wilsons garage, an apartment in Harlem, Nicks  cottage, and the Plaza Hotel.  Scene changes are mesmerizing and seamless. The Team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III; costume design by Linda Cho; lighting design by Cory Pattak; sound design by Brian Ronan; hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier; and fight and intimacy direction by Rocío Mendez. The production stage manager is Brian Bogin. Casting is by C12 Casting. 
 
We applaud Paper Mill Playhouses Producing Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee, and Executive Director, Michael Stotts for kicking off their 2023/2024 Season with a sure fire hit!  Metro area audiences will love The Great Gatsby on the Millburn stage.

The Great Gatsby is produced by Chunsoo Shin.  It will be performed at Paper Mill Plahouse through November 12, 2023.  The Playhouse is located at 22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ. You can now purchase a three, four, or five-show subscription package, available starting at just $111. Each subscription package includes a different level of special benefits. See www.PaperMill.org  for details. Accessibly priced youth subscriptions are available for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult subscription.  Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, online at www.PaperMill.org  or at the box office.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel



2023 Regional Awards


