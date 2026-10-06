Review: NACHO ATE SPIDERMAN at NJ Rep-An Ingenious Comedy

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“Animals are better than children, don’t you think?” by Devorah in Nacho Ate Spiderman

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep) is closing their successful 2026 season with the world premiere of Nacho Ate Spiderman, an enthralling new comedy by the award-winning playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks. The play enjoys the finest direction by Sarah Norris and a terrific cast of four. It will be on the Long Branch stage through October 25th. Don’t miss it. This comedic gem also has a thoughtfully layered story to tell.

The play is set in trendy, exclusive Venice Beach in 2023. Devorah and Xander’s prize winning rabbit, Spiderman is missing. The couple’s next-door neighbors, Brad and Brad are owners of Nacho, a beloved rescue dog who has dug a hole under the fence between the two yards. A friendly get-together with the foursome to discuss repairing the hole soon becomes a heated confrontation when the truth about Spiderman’s disappearance is gradually revealed. This is an ingenious story about people’s abiding love for their pets, a sense of responsibility, moral values, and neighborly relationships.

Nacho Ate Spiderman has a dream team of a cast. They master the show’s humor and artfully portray their characters. The company includes Ezra Barnes as Xander; Christopher Daftsios as Brad 1; Anna Khaja as Devorah; and Kevin Loreque as Brad

Michelle Kholos Brooks’ cleverly crafted play is one of a kind. Hilarious scenes keep you wondering just what will happen next, such as Brad 1 and Brad 2 lying down in their yard to hide the deceased rabbit from Devorah as she offers them sourdough starter; Xander describing Devorah’s mother’s “vintage” glasses to Brad 1 and Brad 2; the patio gathering of the two couples when whisky flows freely; and Brad 1 accusing Devorah of being negligent in Spiderman’s care by letting the rabbit run free in the neighborhood.

The creative team has developed the ideal setting for Nacho Ate Spiderman that brings an upscale beachfront atmosphere to the stage. The Team includes Production Manager and Resident Set Designer Jessica Parks; Resident Lighting Designer Jill Nagle; Costume Designer Isabella Rossi; Resident Sound Designer Nick Simone; Production Stage Manager Kristin Pfeifer; and Assistant Stage Manager Ian Duhart.

In his opening address to the audience, Executive Producer Gabor Barabas cordially welcomed the audience and stated, “We think of our audience not as spectators, but as participants.” At Broadwayworld, we are delighted to have been able to participate and cover another outstanding season at NJ Rep and look forward to their 2027 season.

New Jersey Repertory Company is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey. The performance schedule for Nacho Ate Spiderman is Thursdays at 7:00 PM; Fridays & Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are available at www.njrep.org or by calling the box office at 732-229-3166.

Photo Credit: Andrea Phox

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